Love road tripping with my 💗@ihoughton! Just stopped & made it a date night! We loveeeee a good deal & I’m about to put you on! Ha. We got all this food from @Applebees 2 for $20 menu! YES! & just look at that steak! Right?! Be sure to stop in for your next dinner date! #ad

A post shared by Adrienne Eliza Houghton (@adriennebailon) on May 31, 2018 at 4:26pm PDT