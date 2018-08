Well someone is going to be a big sister next year! We’re so excited to share with y’all that I’m expecting again! 😇 We find out Saturday if it’s a boy or a girl! What do you guys think it’s going to be? Forgot to mention the due date is Robins birthday! 😝

A post shared by April Love Geary (@aprillovegeary) on Aug 21, 2018 at 4:52pm PDT