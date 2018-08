*scroll left ❤️💫💪🏾 MAKE A WISH DAY Happy tears from the parents and more importantly, happy smiles from the kids. This is my 18th year of granting wishes of teens and little kids who’s wish is to meet this big, brown, bald, tattooed, lucky SOB. Amazing day of wishes as our kids flew in from all over the country to hang w/ me on set of our Disney’s JUNGLE CRUISE. These strong kids and their families have had a hard, tough road. Nothing like makin’ em smile and feel GREAT. Best part of fame. #MakeAWishDay #OnSet #JungleCruise #LuckySOB

A post shared by therock (@therock) on Aug 28, 2018 at 9:40pm PDT