hey this is Ellie (@ellebell_74 ).... I’m Claire’s little sister and I’d just like to say that I really really appreciate all the kind words that you all are spreading about claire. I know how much it meant to her to have connections with people all around the world and it’s so special to see a group of people who don’t know each other come together in a time of sadness to become such an amazing support network. thank you again... 💕🦋

