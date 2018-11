View this post on Instagram

To the most selfless person I know.... Mom, the words "I love you" are not adequate enough to express how grateful I am to be your daughter, how much you are appreciated or how much you will always mean to me, so I will simply say: Thank you mom for being my superhero, my inspiration, my miss fix it, my problem solver, my expert-in-everything, and most importantly my very best friend. I know your kids drive you insane but we all adore you endlessly and I can't imagine life without you!! You are my everything! I love you madly mama @krisjenner