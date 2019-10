Hailey Bieber, tres vestidos de novia y zapatillas de deporte en su gran día

View this post on Instagram

“TILL DEATH DO US PART” Just not over this yet... an @off____white wedding dress!!!!... I’ve been apart of a lot of custom dresses in my career but nothing like this.... flooded with emotion zipping my girl into it... she looked at me and said “Maeve. Pause. We are putting on my WEDDING DRESS!!!!!” - a moment I will never forget and cherish forever. A year in the making. We spoke to NO OTHER designer about this dress but @virgilabloh - I have no words for your genius. The collaboration between the 3 of us was so special. And your team CAME THROUGH. More coming....