Elton John destrozado por la muerte de su suegra

To my dear fans in Indianapolis, it is with the heaviest heart that I'm forced to deliver the news that I am extremely unwell and therefore unable to perform at @bankerslifefieldhouse tonight. I absolutely hate to let my fans down, but I owe it to you to put on the best #EltonFarewellTour show possible and unfortunately that's simply not possible. The date will be rearranged for March 26th 2020, and I promise I will deliver the show you deserve. Thank you so much for your support and understanding. xx