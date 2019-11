View this post on Instagram

First comes love, Then comes marriage, Then comes ERMAHGOSH YALL ARE HAVING A BABY!!! @mrjustinervin and @ashleygraham y’all are my favs which means I’ll love your son as if he were my own! He’s being born into such a tribe of loving people and I know he’s going to be a world changer! @cc.price @msjordanp and I will be scheduling plenty of play dates with @themamagraham 🥳🤓🤗