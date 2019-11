View this post on Instagram

Happy almost Thanksgiving! This is my favorite #plantbased Thanksgiving recipe that can be either sweet or savory. I used butternut squash, leeks, cauliflower, mushrooms (for savory tarts) and apples (for sweet tarts), but you can add whatever fruit and veggies you prefer. Recipe below. Ingredients: Leeks Cauliflower Mushroom Butternut squash Apples Vegan puff pastry Onions Salt Olive oil Avocado oil Directions: In 4 separate pans, sauté: 1. Peeled, cored, sliced apples in maple syrup and cinnamon 2. Cubed butternut squash and chopped onions in olive oil with salt 3. Chopped Mushrooms and garlic in olive oil and salt 4. Chopped leeks and cauliflower in avocado oil and salt While veggies are cooking: 1. Prepare tray w/ parchment paper + preheat oven to 400. 2. Cut defrosted vegan puff pastry into squares. Once veggies and fruit are cooked through: 1. Add the ingredients on top off the puff pastry. 2. Pinch squares at corners to make little walls around the puff pastry (as seen in video!) 3. Drizzle olive oil on top of the savory ones. 4. Put in oven for 10 min or until pastry is cooked through (mine took 15)