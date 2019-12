View this post on Instagram

Instagram vs Real Actual Life (also when you look at fotos from months ago and realize you actually looked great and so maybe now that you’re so hard on yourself because you weigh a bit more you probably actually look great too????) We are WAY too hard on ourselves and need to chill tf out. If you’re happy and healthy and have energy why stress? I’ve had to buy almost all new clothing over the last two years because I’ve gone up a few sizes but I’ve never felt better about myself??? So go fish 🎣 @theselflovebible__