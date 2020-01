View this post on Instagram

Becoming a mother gave me the greatest gift of life and at the same time made me a new person. I understood the real meaning of empathy and I’ve never felt more connected to people around me. Amazing right? Yes, but not always. When I feel other people suffering, I suffer too with them, and while before other people’s pain was bearable now sometimes it is not. It aches like crazy. Even from strangers. I find myself reading someone’s sad story about their baby having an accident and I feel a pain in my stomach that won’t go away for days, even If I didn’t even know that person. Most of the times I find myself crying too and I cannot stop holding Leo. Not to mention new fears and anxiety that I’ve never thought I could have that are now part of my everyday life. How to explain this? I guess when you’ve experienced motherhood and found a new reason to live you’re so scared that something bad is gonna happen and take that happiness away from you. Or maybe is it hormones too? Fellow mums out there, do you feel the same? How do you deal with your fears? Do you always “feel more” than what you did before (and I’ve always been a super sensitive one)? I’d love to read your thoughts and stories 💘