20 flights in 8 days. Our #TeremanaTequilaTour 🥃 has been an incredible success. As chairman and founder of Teremana Tequila I had to take the time and do it the right way. The respect way. Cement our partnerships with my handshake and my word. But the work is just beginning. Our 200+ employees at our Teremana distillery in Jalisco, Mexico are working extremely hard to deliver our tequila for you thats the highest of quality and hand made craft. Teremana is an ultra premium tequila, but you have my word it will be accessible to everyone. #TequilaOfThePeople #Teremana 🥃 Available THIS MARCH.