I don't post this to prove anything, or to try and make people believe I love my wife, I simply think it's an honoring thing to do, publicly acknowledging your significant other! Its like we're all okay with acknowledging an achievement or award, but think there has to be something shady about saying something publicly about the one you love. I have nothing to prove by saying I love my wife. I just think there is power in putting ur wife on a pedestal! I like to make my wife feel special and valued, Ive done a lot of cool things but I dont think anything comes close to as cool as that