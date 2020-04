View this post on Instagram

Feeling so lucky for being able to share such quality moments with my mom. She’s helping me learn dancing tango, how cool is that! The video above is basically about what we’re capable of, just in couple weeks. Looking forward to getting better at it. I can’t thank her enough.. #InternationalDanceDay , and not to forget 👉🏻@ozgursari_tango 🙏🏻