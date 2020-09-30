Si por algo nos gustan los realities, es por poder comentarlos después y compartir los mejores salseos, y desde que existen las redes sociales, ver un reality con el móvil en la mano y Twitter abierto es una auténtica fantasía. Hay que tener picardía y ser avispado para sacar los mejores momentos, darles la vuelta y crear un meme que se vuelva viral, y todas esas personas se lo agradecemos, porque de un auténtico drama podemos sacar la mejor de las sonrisas. Atentos a lo que dio de sí la última emisión de 'La isla de las tentaciones' en las redes sociales: ¡un despiporre general!

Sin duda, el momentazo de la noche fue la huida de Melyssa de Villa Playa para acercarse a la casa de los chicos, Villa Montaña, y enfrentarse a su novio, Tom, por el tonteo tan exagerado que estaba teniendo con las solteras:

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Christofer: nadie puede superar mis vídeos de la isla



Melyssa: espérate un momento #TentacionesDBT1 pic.twitter.com/KGTupx8yMj — andrea 🌸 (@swiftblossom_) September 29, 2020

Los rumores apuntaban que había recorrido hasta 3 kilómetros en la noche sólo para montarle el pollo... pero la realidad es que las dos villas están separadas por 200 metros en la misma calle:

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

miss melyssa haciendose 2km para llamar desgraciado a tom #TentacionesDBT1pic.twitter.com/TU2Lv6L7iz — Helena🥀 (@hellshere2) September 29, 2020

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Desde luego, como decimos, fue el momento más esperado de la noche:

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Todo España preparada para ver cómo llega Melyssa a la villa de Tom y le llama de todo menos bonico



#TentacionesDBT1 pic.twitter.com/OnqhgYCgyB — Fernando Simoff (@FernandoSimoff) September 29, 2020

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

#TentacionesDBT1 Melyssa apareciendo en la villa de los chicos pic.twitter.com/XuEbRmP7uy — Manuela (@maanubell) September 29, 2020

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Melyssa ensayando lo que le iba a decir a Tom cuando se colara en su villa #TentacionesDBT1 pic.twitter.com/x7FsT5D7W9 — Irene (@Irenesb_19) September 29, 2020

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

A los televidentes parece que les vino fatal que 'La isla de las tentaciones' coincidiera con 'Masterchef Celebrity', y tuvieron que hacer verdaderos esfuerzos para coger el hilo de las dos emisiones. Casi tanto como Andrea Gasca para mirar de frente...

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

#TentacionesDBT1 #McCelebrity

Quien fuera Andrea para ver el debate y Masterchef pic.twitter.com/1z6kzKGyiO — Dan Santana (@dasabe76) September 29, 2020

Y todo ello por no hablar del spoiler de la noche: la madre de Melyssa tuvo un patinazo y dejó prácticamente claro que su hija y Tom han Terminado su relación tras el programa. Nunca antes un vídeo de Dakota Tárraga estuvo tan bien traído:

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

La madre de melyssa: HAN CORTADO QUIERO QUE QUEDE CLARO

La productora: #TentacionesDBT1 pic.twitter.com/9bO93ql7oL — Alyson🦋 (@Aliciatebar24) September 29, 2020

Prepárate para el otoño Pantalón pitillo Cortefiel 49,99 € - 29,99 € COMPRAR Jersey manga abullonada Cortefiel 59,99 € - 29,99 € COMPRAR Gabardina reversible Cortefiel 89,99 € - 49,99 € COMPRAR Mascarilla higiénica Banarassi (El Corte Inglés) 15,95 € COMPRAR Aceite de ricino puro Bionoble 16,99 € - 13,98 € Organizador de maquillaje Boxalls 29,99 € - 19,99 € Sérum de ácido hialurónico Éclat Skincare 7,68 € Endurecedor de uñas Química Alemana 13,85 €

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io