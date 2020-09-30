Lo más leído
Del pollo de Melyssa al spoiler de la noche: Los mejores memes de 'La isla de las tentaciones'

Ver el programa a secas no es lo mismo que verlo con Twitter. Atención a lo que dio de sí la última emisión... ¡un no parar de reír!

la isla de las tentaciones los mejores memes del primer debate
Mediaset

Si por algo nos gustan los realities, es por poder comentarlos después y compartir los mejores salseos, y desde que existen las redes sociales, ver un reality con el móvil en la mano y Twitter abierto es una auténtica fantasía. Hay que tener picardía y ser avispado para sacar los mejores momentos, darles la vuelta y crear un meme que se vuelva viral, y todas esas personas se lo agradecemos, porque de un auténtico drama podemos sacar la mejor de las sonrisas. Atentos a lo que dio de sí la última emisión de 'La isla de las tentaciones' en las redes sociales: ¡un despiporre general!

Sin duda, el momentazo de la noche fue la huida de Melyssa de Villa Playa para acercarse a la casa de los chicos, Villa Montaña, y enfrentarse a su novio, Tom, por el tonteo tan exagerado que estaba teniendo con las solteras:

Los rumores apuntaban que había recorrido hasta 3 kilómetros en la noche sólo para montarle el pollo... pero la realidad es que las dos villas están separadas por 200 metros en la misma calle:

Desde luego, como decimos, fue el momento más esperado de la noche:

A los televidentes parece que les vino fatal que 'La isla de las tentaciones' coincidiera con 'Masterchef Celebrity', y tuvieron que hacer verdaderos esfuerzos para coger el hilo de las dos emisiones. Casi tanto como Andrea Gasca para mirar de frente...

Y todo ello por no hablar del spoiler de la noche: la madre de Melyssa tuvo un patinazo y dejó prácticamente claro que su hija y Tom han Terminado su relación tras el programa. Nunca antes un vídeo de Dakota Tárraga estuvo tan bien traído:

