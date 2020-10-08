Lo más leído
Rosito, el protagonista indiscutible de 'La isla de las tentaciones'

Puede que, para algunos, Rosito no sea más que un peluche mono de color rosa, pero ese oso esconde mucho más de lo que pensamos...

el oso de peluche rosito, protagonista de la isla de las tentaciones
La isla de las tentacionesInstagram

Llegar a la tele y hacerse con el cariño del 100% del público no es algo que ocurra con frecuencia, pero siempre hay alguna persona que lo consigue... persona, o peluche, según el caso, porque esta nueva edición de 'La isla de las tentaciones' está siendo digna del 2020: surrealista. Por eso, ya no es de extrañar que el gran protagonista de la edición sea Rosito, que no es ninguno de los concursantes, ni tampoco uno de los avispados solteros: es, ni más ni menos, que el peluche de Mayka, Rosito, que se ha hecho viral ¡porque se lo quieren cargar!

La murciana le metió en la maleta a su novio, Pablo, el osito con la intención de que se acordara de ella en todo momento, aunque más le valía habérselo quedado ella para acordarse de su novio, porque en cuestión de días se ha olvidado de él para liarse con Óscar. Y claro, Pablo, al ver las imágenes del tonteo de su chica con el andaluz, se ha decepcionado tanto que está pensando en quemarlo en la siguiente hoguera... y Mayka se ha enterado.

España entera se volcó en las redes sociales con Rosito para salvarle de la quema, y Mayka, muy dolida al enterarse de lo que querían hacer con él, pidió a la organización que se lo devolvieran. Sin embargo, Rosito no es un peluche cualquiera: es el peluche de infancia de Mayka, con el que ha compartido casi toda su vida, y perderle le dolería más "que cualquier caricia" de una soltera a su novio, dijo ella. ¿Será por eso que está intentando encontrar ya sustituto en Óscar...?

Rosito, fuente inagotable de risas y memes

Sin duda, Rosito se ha ganado, a diferencia de muchos concursantes del programa, el cariño de los televidentes, y ha protagonizado grandes momentos durante las emisiones:

