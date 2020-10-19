Pocas veces ha estado toda España tan unida como con la aparición en nuestras vidas de Rosito, y es el que el adorable peluche rosa se ha convertido en el más famoso del país gracias a 'La isla de las tentaciones'. Sin embargo, Rosito era más que un juguete al uso: representaba la unión entre Mayka y Pablo, la la relación y el amor que tenían antes de llegar al programa, pero que ha saltado por los aires como un rescoldo en un incendio... y en el momento en el que Mayka decidía saltárselo todo a la torera para liarse con Óscar, el oso, y la relación, dejaron de tener sentido.
Pablo amenazó con quemarlo en la hoguera final, y aunque muchos pensaban que no iba a ser capaz, finalmente lo lanzó al fuego ante los ojos de Mayka, que veía cómo su peluche de infancia, que le había dejado a su novio para que se acordara de ella en la isla, se convertía en cenizas. Poco más que asistimos en directo a un asesinato, y éste ha provocado todo tipo de reacciones en las redes sociales, pero sobre todo memes, con los que, con el permiso de un Rosito ya muerto, nos hemos partido de risa... y no mientas, seguro que tú también lo vas a hacer en cuanto veas todos los que hemos seleccionado. ¡Va por ti, Rosito, donde quiera que estés!
