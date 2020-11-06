Lo más leído
Que Me Dices participa en varios programas de afiliación de marketing, lo que significa que Que Me Dices recibe comisiones de las compras hechas a través de los links a sitios de los vendedores.

Los memes más divertidos de 'La casa fuerte'

El pelo de Jorge Javier, las pestañas de Samira, las ocurrencias de Tom... Así se han divertido los 'fans' de La casa fuerte durante el estreno de la nueva edición.

jorge javier vázquez con el pelo verde
t5

    Este jueves se estrenaba la nueva edición de 'La casa fuerte' y lo hacía llena de polémica, cambios, y como no podía ser de otra forma, memes. Jorge Javier Vázquez arrancaba el programa con look que nos ha dejado atónitos a todos: ¡con el pelo azul turquesa! Así que ya desde el principio prometía y los seguidores del programa no han podido evitar hacer divertidas comparaciones y llenar las redes de memes. ¿Preparados para reír?

    This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    El cambio de Jorge fue de lo más comentado, desde luego, pero si alguien se llevó la palma con los memes fue Samira. La concursante lució unos pestañones que parecían pesadísimos y hasta le costaba abrir los ojos, y esto es lo que ocurrió en la red...

    This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
    This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
    This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
    This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    Otro que dio de qué hablar fue Tom. Cuando Samira le preguntó si no era cierto que le había invitado a subir a su casa, su respuesta fue de lo más inesperada y ¿ridícula?

    This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
    This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    No fueron los únicos memes de la noche, claro, nos dejaron momentazos para el recuerdo y ya sabemos que los internautas son de lo más creativos así que se explayaron de lo lindo.

    This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
    This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    Seguro que a lo largo de la edición los 'tuiteros' nos deleitan con muchos más memes... Nosotros ya estamos deseando seguir riendo así. ¿Somos los únicos que vemos 'La casa fuerte' con el móvil abierto para mirar Twitter a la vez? Seguro que no.

