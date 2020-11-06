Este jueves se estrenaba la nueva edición de 'La casa fuerte
' y lo hacía llena de polémica, cambios, y como no podía ser de otra forma, memes. Jorge Javier Vázquez arrancaba el programa con look
que nos ha dejado atónitos a todos: ¡con el pelo azul turquesa!
Así que ya desde el principio prometía y los seguidores del programa no han podido evitar hacer divertidas comparaciones y llenar las redes de memes. ¿Preparados para reír?
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
El cambio de Jorge fue de lo más comentado, desde luego, pero si alguien se llevó la palma con los memes fue Samira. La concursante lució unos pestañones que parecían pesadísimos y hasta le costaba abrir los ojos, y esto es lo que ocurrió en la red...
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Otro que dio de qué hablar fue Tom. Cuando Samira le preguntó si no era cierto que le había invitado a subir a su casa, su respuesta fue de lo más inesperada y ¿ridícula?
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
No fueron los únicos memes de la noche, claro, nos dejaron momentazos para el recuerdo y ya sabemos que los internautas son de lo más creativos así que se explayaron de lo lindo.
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Seguro que a lo largo de la edición los 'tuiteros' nos deleitan con muchos más memes... Nosotros ya estamos deseando seguir riendo así. ¿Somos los únicos que vemos 'La casa fuerte' con el móvil abierto para mirar Twitter a la vez? Seguro que no.
Buenas compras de noviembre
Poncho de punto
La Redoute
59,99 € - 16,79 €
COMPRAR
Mascarilla higiénica
Cortefiel
9,99 €
COMPRAR
Jersey con lentejuelas
Springfield
32,99 € - 24,99 €
COMPRAR
Bandolera con tachuelas
El Corte Inglés
35,95 € - 25,15 €
COMPRAR
Tratamiento voluminizador labios
Volumax
17,05 € - 15,15 €
COMPRAR
Crema con ácido hialurónico
Éclat Skincare
9,98 €
COMPRAR
Sérum de vitamina C
Florence
12,99 €
COMPRAR
Endurecedor de uñas
Química Alemana
13,90 €
COMPRAR
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io