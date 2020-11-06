Este jueves se estrenaba la nueva edición de '' y lo hacía llena de polémica, cambios, y como no podía ser de otra forma, memes. Jorge Javier Vázquez arrancaba el programa con look que nos ha dejado atónitos a todos:Así que ya desde el principio prometía y los seguidores del programa no han podido evitar hacer divertidas comparaciones y llenar las redes de memes. ¿Preparados para reír?

Que cambiada veo a la reina del brillo #LaCasaFuerte1 pic.twitter.com/vJ1uB7eDPe — Martä (@Maiban8) November 5, 2020

El cambio de Jorge fue de lo más comentado, desde luego, pero si alguien se llevó la palma con los memes fue Samira. La concursante lució unos pestañones que parecían pesadísimos y hasta le costaba abrir los ojos, y esto es lo que ocurrió en la red...

#LaCasaFuerte1

Samira: Tom me dijo tienes unos ojos muy bonitos

Los ojos: pic.twitter.com/AXxaOe9PpL — Esther Bernat (@EstherBq2) November 5, 2020

Samira con esas pestañas... de verdad ve? #LaCasaFuerte1 pic.twitter.com/Q5pLKQuaXv — S I R A 💜 (@cloppasgh) November 5, 2020

Otro que dio de qué hablar fue Tom. Cuando Samira le preguntó si no era cierto que le había invitado a subir a su casa, su respuesta fue de lo más inesperada y ¿ridícula?

Samira: cuando te llevé a tu casa no me dijiste que subiera?

Tom: si, quería enseñarte mi casa#LaCasaFuerte1 pic.twitter.com/KhZEmuj7T1 — Oliver (@twistoliver__) November 5, 2020

Samira: cuando te deje en tu casa no me invitaste a subir a tu casa?



Tom: si pero para enseñarte mi casa #LaCasaFuerte1 pic.twitter.com/9rMz8G6Y8c — Fernando Simoff (@FernandoSimoff) November 5, 2020

No fueron los únicos memes de la noche, claro, nos dejaron momentazos para el recuerdo y ya sabemos que los internautas son de lo más creativos así que se explayaron de lo lindo.

Seguro que a lo largo de la edición los 'tuiteros' nos deleitan con muchos más memes... Nosotros ya estamos deseando seguir riendo así. ¿Somos los únicos que vemos 'La casa fuerte' con el móvil abierto para mirar Twitter a la vez? Seguro que no.

