Lo más leído
1
Anabel Pantoja se defiende: "No soy ninguna vaga"
2
Estilazo de jersey de 11 € de Amazon Find
3
La solución a las gafas empañadas por mascarilla
4
Bertín y Fabiola se separan
5
Receta: Sopa de arroz marinera

Amaia Montero vuelve a convertirse en viral (y esta vez no es por una metedura de pata)

La cantante ha escrito infinidad de canciones, pero siempre habrá una que le persiga cada invierno por esto...

amaia montero
Gtres
  • Amaia Montero se ha convertido en meme en las redes sociales por una de sus canciones
  • La cantante ha vuelto a ser feliz con su cuerpo tras recuperar su figura, a juzgar por sus últimas publicaciones

    Amaia Montero vuelve a ser carne de cañón en las redes sociales, pero esta vez no por un comentario fuera de lugar o un momento embarazoso, como en otras ocasiones, sino esta vez ¡por una canción! Se trata del tema '20 de enero', y no es la primera vez que se vuelve viral en la fecha señalada: este 20 de enero, los usuarios de las redes sociales han vuelto a sacar a colación la canción de la vasca, y ha sido tal el éxito, que han hecho el nombre de Amaia 'trending topic' en Twitter, eso sí, con mucho salero e ingenio, porque esta vez el 20 de enero ha venido marcado por la pandemia, por el toque de queda y por todas las cosas que nos han cambiado la vida este último año...

    This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
    Contenidos relacionados
    Amaia Montero, así comienza el año
    Amaia Montero da la nota en su foto con mascarilla

    Desde luego, no han faltado vídeos, referencias a algunas series, otros memes ya famosos y mucho, mucho humor. Dede luego, ¡las redes sociales no paran de sorprendernos!

    This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
    This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
    This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
    This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
    This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
    This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
    This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
    This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
    This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
    Publicidad - Sigue leyendo debajo
    Más de En portada
    Hugo y Lara, sus grandes locuras de amor
    ¿Por qué está molesta Melyssa con Marta Peñate?
    Publicidad - Sigue leyendo debajo
    ¿Con el novio de qué política se acostó Steisy?
    Ben Affleck reaparece tras su ruptura: parece otro
    Yoli enseña sus fotos más íntimas
    LIDLT:El problema con el que llegan Jesús y Marina
    Samantha, de 'OT', no quiere ser como Chenoa
    'LIDLT 3' llega con cambios, novedades y sorpresas
    Aurora hace historia y gana 'MasterChef Junior 8'
    Avilés se desnuda en casa de María Jesús