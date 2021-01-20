Amaia Montero se ha convertido en meme en las redes sociales por una de sus canciones

La cantante ha vuelto a ser feliz con su cuerpo tras recuperar su figura, a juzgar por sus últimas publicaciones

Amaia Montero vuelve a ser carne de cañón en las redes sociales, pero esta vez no por un comentario fuera de lugar o un momento embarazoso, como en otras ocasiones, sino esta vez ¡por una canción! Se trata del tema '20 de enero', y no es la primera vez que se vuelve viral en la fecha señalada: este 20 de enero, los usuarios de las redes sociales han vuelto a sacar a colación la canción de la vasca, y ha sido tal el éxito, que han hecho el nombre de Amaia 'trending topic' en Twitter, eso sí, con mucho salero e ingenio, porque esta vez el 20 de enero ha venido marcado por la pandemia, por el toque de queda y por todas las cosas que nos han cambiado la vida este último año...

Desde luego, no han faltado vídeos, referencias a algunas series, otros memes ya famosos y mucho, mucho humor. Dede luego, ¡las redes sociales no paran de sorprendernos!

Este año Amaia Montero no sale del tren en la madrugada del 20 de enero porque hay toque de queda.

Sad times. — Amalia 🌻 (@trufa_x) January 19, 2021

Amaia Montero saltándose el toque de queda la madrugada del 20 de enero saliendo del tren

pic.twitter.com/vPtqecntIq — joan (@jxanmg) January 19, 2021

Amaia Montero viendo que ya es la madrugada del 20 de enero pic.twitter.com/lvN8NL2V1E — Alex Valentín ⚡️ (@__AXV__) January 19, 2021

Amaia Montero viendo cómo la madrugada del 20 de enero salías del tren Madrid-Cartagena que salió de Atocha a las 5 de la tarde del 19 de enero porque la línea ferroviaria es la misma que en el siglo XIX pic.twitter.com/Wl4zTRXvQ2 — Pepe Cavite 🇩🇰 (@PepeCavite) January 20, 2021

Amaia Montero cuando no ve tu mirada buscando su cara la madrugada del 20 de enero saliendo del tren. pic.twitter.com/dRxHf580me — Bukki (@Ostraigohamor) January 20, 2021

Sinceramente, que Amaia Montero no se prepare el 20 de enero como Mariah Carey se prepara la Navidad es un poco decepcionante. — David 🎅 (@davidmarcos98) January 19, 2021

Amaia Montero viendo que nadie ve tú mirada ni busca tú cara la madrugada del 20 de Enero saliendo del tren pic.twitter.com/qIDHFIFzv5 — Ⓜ️eⓂ️es+ (@_MemesPlus_) January 20, 2021

