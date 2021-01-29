Cada vez que empieza un reality, como 'La isla de las tentaciones', siempre nos preguntamos: ¿qué hacíamos antes de ver la tele sin Twitter? En esta red social, la gente presume de elocuencia y de rapidez mental para compartir los comentarios más ingeniosos... y nosotros no podemos evitar partirnos de risa con los mejores memes. Desde montajes de fotos hasta vídeos, pasando por los gifs, ver 'La isla de las tentaciones' y estar pendiente de las redes sociales es otro rollo. Nosotros hemos recopilado los mejores, y te aseguramos que al menos una sonrisa te van a sacar...

El cachondeo con la luz de la tentación, la posible vuelta de Óscar y Andrea, las reacciones al 'beso' entre Isaac y Marina o el cachondeo sobre Marina diciendo que se ha cortado en el tonteo con Isaac han sido los momentos más comentados, pero hay muchos más...

claudia: yo creo que hugo se lo debe de estar pasando genial, sobre todo con raul.



Hugo y Raul : #LaIslaDeLasTentaciones2 pic.twitter.com/HcQ5IMNLzt — ines🤡 (@29Iines) January 28, 2021

Cuando con 17 años venía mi padre a por mi y a por mis colegas a las 7 de la mañana:#LaIslaDeLasTentaciones2 pic.twitter.com/H3g852bN5x — Çärløš Mąńûh🤘🏼 (@carlosmanuu) January 28, 2021

Andrea y Oscar volviendo la semana que viene #LaIslaDeLasTentaciones2 pic.twitter.com/2I5iAxE3LO — Δαβίδ (@DaviidG_5) January 28, 2021

#LaIslaDeLasTentaciones2



Marina: "Voy a portarme bien porque sé donde está la linea"



La única linea que conoce Marina: pic.twitter.com/GZrj1zQ0nj — Jorge Cyrus (@jorgecyruss) January 28, 2021

Lara es la evolución de Victoria Federica de Marichalar y Borbón



#LaIslaDeLasTentaciones3 pic.twitter.com/qlNWpOKWcF — Nacho Raggio (@NachoRaggio) January 21, 2021

La vamos a escuchar más veces que el resistiré en el confinamiento y lo sabes #LaIslaDeLasTentaciones3 pic.twitter.com/6R9xycbUhf — La curvy por covid (@lacurvyporcovid) January 22, 2021

Veremos qué es lo que nos depara la próxima semana, porque esta ha estado plagada de grandes momentos, y con el avance del tonteo y la llegada de los nuevos solteros... ¡la nueva entrega va a traer cola!

