El TikTok de 'La manita relajá' arrasa entre protagonistas, tentadores y otros VIP

"Manué, la manita relajá, ¿onde vá?", es ya una de las frases TOP de este 2021 y arrasa en TikTok parodiando el momentazo de Lucía en 'La isla de las tentaciones'. Ya hasta Paz Padilla se ha lanzado a hacerlo. ¿Y tú?

imagen de lucía, hugo y manuel
ig

Fue uno de los muchos momentazos del primer programa de esta tercera edición de 'La isla de las tentaciones' y no ha tardado en hacerse viral. Cuando Lucía vio como su chico marchaba con su tentadora y no dudaban en cogerse la mano, le salió del alma un natural: "Manué, la manita relajá, ¿onde vá?". Y tanta gracia hizo a los espectadores que se ha hecho muy viral. Tanto que se ha colado en TikTok y cada vez son más los que se graban utilizando el audio de Lucía mientras miran a cámara y reproducen el momentazo. Los protagonistas de la edición y hasta otros rostros conocidos como Paz Padilla. ¿Cuál es tu favorito?

Lucía no ha dudado en reírse de sí misma y revivir el momento.

@luciasanchezrodri4

#lamanita #islatentaciones3

♬ La manita relaja slitaspain - IslitaSpain

Manu (protagonista de la manita) y su compañero Hugo, han parodiado la escena.

@manugrodri

Mi niño el cabrero y su manita relajah♥️🚨 @hugoperezcabaleiroo #laisladelastentaciones3

♬ sonido original - Manuel González Rodr

Lara, otra de las protagonistas de la edición, también se ha lanzado.

@laratrontii

♬ La manita relaja slitaspain - IslitaSpain

Nahia, quien le cogía de la manita, se ha puesto en la piel de Lucía.

@iglesiasnahia

había que hacerlo 😹 #islatentacioness3 #manuel

♬ La manita relaja slitaspain - IslitaSpain

Toni, el tentador favorito de Claudia, también ha querido hacerlo.

@toniruizgonzalez

Te quiero mi Lucía 😂🏝🍎🐍 VIVA VILLA MONTAÑA

♬ La manita relaja slitaspain - IslitaSpain

Y la propia Claudia.

@claudiacevedob

#lidlt3 #lidlt #laisladelastentaciones3 #laisladelastentaciones #lamanitarelaja #isladelastentaciones

♬ La manita relaja slitaspain - IslitaSpain

Otro de los grandes protas de la temporada, Lobo, se lanza a todo.

@isaacttorress

Laaaaaaa manitaaa manueeee la manitaaaa @imcoobo @pabloyari @luciasanchezrodri4

♬ La manita relaja slitaspain - IslitaSpain

Lola, otra de las chicas que han entrado emparejadas, también ha imitado a su compañera.

@martadelola

Te quiero mi Lusiii @luciasanchezrodri4 faltaba yo por hacerlo❤️🥰 #lamanitarelaja

♬ La manita relaja slitaspain - IslitaSpain

Y hasta Paz Padilla se ha sumado al TikTok de moda.

@paz_padilla1

♬ La manita relaja slitaspain - IslitaSpain

Adara también ha querido reproducirlo.

@adara_molinero

La manita relajá #fyp #lamanita @raulphoto

♬ La manita relaja slitaspain - IslitaSpain

Y ya hasta se suman parodias cambiando el motivo de esa petición de relajar la manita, como esta de Xuso Jones.

@xusojones

La manita relajah 😂(IG:XusoJones)🔥 #fyp #humor #parati

♬ La manita relaja slitaspain - IslitaSpain
