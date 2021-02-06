Fue uno de los muchos momentazos del primer programa de esta tercera edición de 'La isla de las tentaciones' y no ha tardado en hacerse viral. Cuando Lucía vio como su chico marchaba con su tentadora y no dudaban en cogerse la mano, le salió del alma un natural: "Manué, la manita relajá, ¿onde vá?". Y tanta gracia hizo a los espectadores que se ha hecho muy viral. Tanto que se ha colado en TikTok y cada vez son más los que se graban utilizando el audio de Lucía mientras miran a cámara y reproducen el momentazo. Los protagonistas de la edición y hasta otros rostros conocidos como Paz Padilla. ¿Cuál es tu favorito?

Lucía no ha dudado en reírse de sí misma y revivir el momento.



Manu (protagonista de la manita) y su compañero Hugo, han parodiado la escena.

Lara, otra de las protagonistas de la edición, también se ha lanzado.

Nahia, quien le cogía de la manita, se ha puesto en la piel de Lucía.

Toni, el tentador favorito de Claudia, también ha querido hacerlo.

Y la propia Claudia.



Otro de los grandes protas de la temporada, Lobo, se lanza a todo.

Lola, otra de las chicas que han entrado emparejadas, también ha imitado a su compañera.

Y hasta Paz Padilla se ha sumado al TikTok de moda.

Adara también ha querido reproducirlo.

Y ya hasta se suman parodias cambiando el motivo de esa petición de relajar la manita, como esta de Xuso Jones.

