Rosa Benito presume de su familia

Ona Carbonell celebra su último cumpleaños antes de convertirse en mamá.La deportista ha compartido el momento en el que ha soplado sus 30 velas y ha escrito un tierno mensaje de agradecimiento: "Después de 30 años soplando las velas y cumpliendo sueños, me doy cuenta de que todo este tiempo de sacrificios y alegrías estuvo acompañado por personas increíbles".
