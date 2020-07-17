Ver esta publicación en Instagram Twinssss👯‍♀️ Una publicación compartida de ANITA (@_anitamatamoros) el 17 Jul, 2020 a las 7:01 PDT Anita Matamoros y su cuñada, Marina, las nuevas gemelas Olsen. Ana ha compartido esta divertida imagen en la que tanto ella como su cuñada, la novia de Javier Tudela, llevan el mismo vestido.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Se ha ido el sol❤ Una publicación compartida de Alba (@albadiazmartin) el 17 Jul, 2020 a las 7:04 PDT Alba Díaz, de chill. La joven está disfrutando de unas vacaciones y nos ha conquistado con esta foto desde un barco... ¡Adiós preocupaciones!

