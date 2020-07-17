Lo más leído
Anita Matamoros presume de envidiable relación con su cuñada

Te contamos esta y otras historias de los famosos.

anita matamoros y marina romero
instagram

Bonitos e inolvidables reencuentros, cenas de ensueño, las vacaciones más mágicas... Así están viviendo nuestros famosos el arranque del fin de semana.

Twinssss👯‍♀️

Una publicación compartida de ANITA (@_anitamatamoros) el

Anita Matamoros y su cuñada, Marina, las nuevas gemelas Olsen. Ana ha compartido esta divertida imagen en la que tanto ella como su cuñada, la novia de Javier Tudela, llevan el mismo vestido.

La familia de Hospital Central se reencuentra. La serie celebra su 20 aniversario y para festejarlo, parte del reparto ha salido a cenar en un emotivo reencuentro que ha conquistado la red.

Se ha ido el sol❤

Una publicación compartida de Alba (@albadiazmartin) el

Alba Díaz, de chill. La joven está disfrutando de unas vacaciones y nos ha conquistado con esta foto desde un barco... ¡Adiós preocupaciones!

Lydia Bosch presume de tipazo. La actriz está dispuesta a lucir bronceado este verano y para conseguirlo hay que ponerse bajo el sol...

Isabel Díaz, en un lugar de ensueño. La periodista ha sacado su vena más literaria para presumir de que está disfrutando de un pasaje tan mágico que hasta Lorca escribió sobre él.

