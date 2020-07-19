Ver esta publicación en Instagram Siempre 💙✨ Una publicación compartida de Diego M. Flores (@diegomatflo) el 18 Jul, 2020 a las 1:21 PDT Diego y Carla se prometen amor para "siempre". El hijo del colaborador de 'Sálvame' ha compartido estas románticas imágenes de sus vacaciones y le ha prometido un "siempre".

Ver esta publicación en Instagram La mar de contenta 😊🌊 #mar #weekend #happy #mermaid Una publicación compartida de Ona Carbonell (@ona_carbonell) el 19 Jul, 2020 a las 2:59 PDT Ona Carbonell luce tripita en la playa. La deportista ha compartido con sus seguidores el avance de su embarazo y así de guapa está ante la llegada de su bebé.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram 🤍 by @ivan_gomez_ Una publicación compartida de María Pedraza (@mariapedraza_) el 18 Jul, 2020 a las 10:18 PDT María Pedraza, espectacular en alta mar. ¡FO TÓN! No se nos ocurre más que decir...

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Summer time😎 Una publicación compartida de Alba Carrillo (@albacarrillooficial) el 19 Jul, 2020 a las 8:03 PDT Alba Carrillo disfruta del verano. Con este fotón y luciendo cuerpazo presume la colaboradora de Telecinco de sus vacaciones.

