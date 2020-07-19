Lo más leído
1
Rocío Flores, ¿boda a la vista?
2
Cómo proteger tu pelo este verano y salvarte de ✂️
3
Cómo montar tu propio cine de verano en casa
4
Joaquín Prat revela cuál es su relación con Yola
5
Receta: Sepia a la plancha con palomitas de arroz

Diego Matamoros y Carla Barber disfrutan de unas románticas vacaciones

Te contamos esta y otras historias de los famosos.

diego matamoros y carla barber
ig
Publicidad - Sigue leyendo debajo
Ver esta publicación en Instagram

Siempre 💙✨

Una publicación compartida de Diego M. Flores (@diegomatflo) el

Diego y Carla se prometen amor para "siempre". El hijo del colaborador de 'Sálvame' ha compartido estas románticas imágenes de sus vacaciones y le ha prometido un "siempre".

Sebastián Yatra saca su lado más HOT. Un poquito más abajo y conocemos a fondo a Yatra... ¡Cuidaaado que se nos cae la baba!

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

La mar de contenta 😊🌊 #mar #weekend #happy #mermaid

Una publicación compartida de Ona Carbonell (@ona_carbonell) el

Ona Carbonell luce tripita en la playa. La deportista ha compartido con sus seguidores el avance de su embarazo y así de guapa está ante la llegada de su bebé.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

🤍 by @ivan_gomez_

Una publicación compartida de María Pedraza (@mariapedraza_) el

María Pedraza, espectacular en alta mar. ¡FO TÓN! No se nos ocurre más que decir...

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

Summer time😎

Una publicación compartida de Alba Carrillo (@albacarrillooficial) el

Alba Carrillo disfruta del verano. Con este fotón y luciendo cuerpazo presume la colaboradora de Telecinco de sus vacaciones.

Edurne lo da todo al borde de la piscina. La cantante ha compartido este divertido baile y sus seguidores se han revolucionado, ¿se puede ser más TOP?

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Publicidad - Sigue leyendo debajo
Más de En portada
El drama de Tamara Gorro para hacerse una foto
Alejandra Rubio, ¿ha roto con Tassio de la Vega?
Publicidad - Sigue leyendo debajo
Las redes se llenan de cariño para Paz Padilla
El mensaje de Paz tras la muerte de su marido
La romántica historia de Paz y Antonio Vidal
Fallece el marido de Paz Padilla, Antonio Vidal
Violeta y Fabio celebran su primer año juntos
Isabel Pantoja se hace unos retoques estéticos
Así ha sido la semana de los famosos
Eva Longoria, la peor vestida de la semana