Receta: Panini de atún con tomate y aceitun

Berta Vázquez hace arder la red con su publicación más sugerente

Te contamos esta y otras historias de los famosos.

berta vazquez
ig

Sus aventuras de verano, celebraciones especiales, reuniones inesperadas... Así están arrancando los famosos el fin de semana. ¡No te pierdas todas las historias!

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

U wanna ride me? @yamahamotor_es #urbanmobility #changeyourmove

Una publicación compartida de Birtukan (@berta__vazquez) el

Berta Vázquez hace arder la red. ¿Quieres montarme? comenta Berta junto a estas sensuales imágenes... un mensaje de lo más sugerente que ha revolucionado a sus seguidores.

Eva González, una Simpson más. Gracias a las redes, la presentadora se ha compartido en una más de la familia Simpson, ¡nos encanta!

Cristina Castaño celebra su santo de una manera muy especial. En su tierra y como, parece, regalo sorpresa... Así disfruta la actriz de su santo y de sus vacaciones.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

💗 Girlfriends 💗

Una publicación compartida de Edurne (@edurnity) el

Edurne, día de música. La cantante está disfrutando junto a otras triunfitas como Nya o Lola Índigo de un día de lo más musical.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

Como un pez más 💘 @palumbaboats

Una publicación compartida de Laura Matamoros (@_lmflores) el

Laura Matamoros, como un pez más. Como pececillo en el agua, así está la influencer y no solo literalmente. Está uno de sus mejores momentos tanto por dentro como por fuera.

