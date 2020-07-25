Lo más leído
1
¡Ya en kioskos con la gran rajada de Caparrós!
2
Cómo proteger tu pelo este verano y salvarte de ✂️
3
Cómo montar tu propio cine de verano en casa
4
El detalle de Paz tras la muerte de su marido
5

Ensalada de arroz salvaje con batatas

Sofía Ellar sorprende a sus seguidores: ¿Ha pedido matrimonio a Álvaro Soler?

Te contamos esta y otras historias de los famosos.

sofía ellar y Álvaro soler
Tras un año. Tras un día de troleos. Pues quiere.

Sofía Ellar y Álvaro Soler, ¿campanas de boda?Sofía ha sorprendido a su chico, después de un intenso día de 'troleo' con una petición muy especial... ¿Hay compromiso?

Ona Carbonell sorprende con su nuevo proyecto.La deportista ha compartido con sus seguidores el notición de que se ha lanzado a la aventura de abrir un restaurante tras ganar 'MasterChef 3'. ¡Seguro que es un éxito!

Makoke presume de culazo en sus vacaciones.La colaboradora de 'Viva la vida' ha lucido cuerpazo en sus vacaciones en Formentera y ha conquistado a sus seguidores.

Maxi Iglesias nos conquista con su coletilla.El actor ha adoptado un nuevo 'look' asalvajado que nos encanta.



Vicky Martín Berrocal nos enseña el imprescindible del verano.La diseñadora ha compartido este fotón en el agua con un flotador con forma de flamenco, un total must del verano.

Felicidades, AMIGO. Gracias por estar ahí, siempre. Te quiero!

Mila Ximénez, su felicitación a Jorge Javier.El presentador cumple 50 años y su gran amiga y compañera de 'Sálvame' le ha dedicado unas bonitas palabras en la red.

