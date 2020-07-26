Paco León se reúne con parte de 'Aída' y revoluciona la red

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Fidel, Soraya y el Luisma in da pool Una publicación compartida de Paco Leon (@pacoleon) el 25 Jul, 2020 a las 12:24 PDT La infancia de muchos, en una piscina. Luismi, Soraya y Fidel, tres personajes míticos de la televisión española juntos de veraneo. ¡Fantasía!

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Un pez dentro de otro pez. Una publicación compartida de Sara Sálamo (@sarasalamo) el 26 Jul, 2020 a las 3:22 PDT Sara Sálamo ya luce tripita de su segundo embarazo. La actriz acaba de anunciar que volverá a ser mamá y ya presume de barriguita.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram No soy de dormir siesta, pero a esta no me he podido resistir! Una publicación compartida de Davidbisbal (@davidbisbal) el 26 Jul, 2020 a las 8:09 PDT David Bisbal, su mejor siesta. El almeriense ha caído rendido a los encantos de su peque y se han echado la siesta juntos, algo a lo que él no acostumbra.

