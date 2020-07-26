Lo más leído
Ají de gallina

Paco León se reúne con parte de 'Aída' y revoluciona la red

Te contamos esta y otras historias de los famosos.

paco leon
ig

Luciendo tripita de embarazada, dándose un baño en sus vacaciones, reuniéndose con viejos compañeros... Así han pasado este domingo los famosos.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

Fidel, Soraya y el Luisma in da pool

Una publicación compartida de Paco Leon (@pacoleon) el

La infancia de muchos, en una piscina. Luismi, Soraya y Fidel, tres personajes míticos de la televisión española juntos de veraneo. ¡Fantasía!

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

Un pez dentro de otro pez.

Una publicación compartida de Sara Sálamo (@sarasalamo) el

Sara Sálamo ya luce tripita de su segundo embarazo. La actriz acaba de anunciar que volverá a ser mamá y ya presume de barriguita.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

No soy de dormir siesta, pero a esta no me he podido resistir!

Una publicación compartida de Davidbisbal (@davidbisbal) el

David Bisbal, su mejor siesta. El almeriense ha caído rendido a los encantos de su peque y se han echado la siesta juntos, algo a lo que él no acostumbra.

Vanesa Martín, a remojo. La cantante ha compartido una imagen desde sus vacaciones para ponernos los dientes un poquito largos.

La bonita coincidencia de Laura y Risto. La influencer ha compartido esta bonita coincidencia o destino y las redes se han derretido.

