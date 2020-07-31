Noemí Salazar dedica unas bonitas palabras a Alba Carrillo

Noemí Salazar felicita a Alba Carrillo. Se hicieron super amigas en la casa de 'GH VIP' y desde entonces mantienen a flote su amistad, así que la de los 'Gipsy Kings' no ha dudado en dedicarle unas bonitas palabras por su cumpleaños.
Carla Pereyra se atreve a mostrar su cuerpo al natural. La modelo ha compartido unas fotografías de su cuerpo tras mucho darle vueltas a la cabeza... ¡Olé por ella!
