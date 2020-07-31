Lo más leído
Noemí Salazar dedica unas bonitas palabras a Alba Carrillo

Te contamos esta y otras historias de los famosos.

noemi salazar y alba carrillo
ig

Tiernas felicitaciones de amistad y las más románticas. Las vacaciones más divertidas de nuestros famosos. Sus fotos más atrevidas... Te contamos estas y otras historias de los famosos.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

Familia/amigos unidos jamas seran vencidos🤪🤪 #comporta20

Una publicación compartida de Vicky Martín Berrocal (@vickymartinberrocal) el

Vicky Martín Berrocal presume de familia. De familia y de la que se elige, los amigos, porque tal y como ella dice... "familia/amigos unidos, jamás serán vencidos".

La romántica felicitación de Verdasco a Ana... ¡Por el día de la amistad! Nos hemos derretido con estas bonitas palabras que el tenista le ha dedicado a su mujer y madre de su hijo (y del próximo).

Noemí Salazar felicita a Alba Carrillo. Se hicieron super amigas en la casa de 'GH VIP' y desde entonces mantienen a flote su amistad, así que la de los 'Gipsy Kings' no ha dudado en dedicarle unas bonitas palabras por su cumpleaños.

Dani Carvajal y Daphne anuncian su embarazo. La pareja ha confesado estar viviendo un sueño con esta buena nueva. ¡Enhorabuena!

Carla Pereyra se atreve a mostrar su cuerpo al natural. La modelo ha compartido unas fotografías de su cuerpo tras mucho darle vueltas a la cabeza... ¡Olé por ella!

