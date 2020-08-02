Lo más leído
Rita Ora conquista la red con su foto al natural

Te contamos esta y otras historias de los famosos.

rita ora
instagram

Los famosos han tenido un domingo de lo más movidito: En contacto con la naturaleza, disfrutando de sus seres queridos, luciendo tipazo... Así han vivido el domingo.

Rita Ora, al natural. Sin maquillaje, con el pelo mojado y sin ropa... Así de sensual ha posado la cantante y ha conquistado a todos.

La divertida excursión familiar de Carlos Felipe y Sofía de Suecia. La familia ha visitado un Parque Nacional para disfrutar del aire libre y la naturaleza y desde allí han compartido estas increíbles imágenes.

Lorena Gómez se come a besos a su peque. Ya son 3 meses juntos y no puede dejar de comérselo a besos, ¡no es para menos!

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

No rompamos la tradición! #PiececillosEnRemojo #MeSigueDandoSedHacerEsto

Una publicación compartida de Malú (@_maluoficial_) el

Malú disfruta de su primer verano como mamá. La cantante ha compartido esa sensación al meter los piececillos en la piscina para arrancar el verano... ¡Qué gustazo!

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

@chenoa ❤️

Una publicación compartida de SORAYA ARNELAS (@soraya82) el

Soraya y Chenoa, magia sobre el escenario.

Las cantantes se han unido en 'Voces de mujer', una gala muy especial junto a otras cantantes como Rosa López o Diana Navarro.

