Suso Álvarez, el jardinero más sexy

Te contamos esta y otras historias de los famosos.

suso Álvarez
instagram
Ver esta publicación en Instagram

A mi me gusta encargarme del jardín 😜💦

Una publicación compartida de Suso Álvarez Perera (@oficialsusogh16) el

Suso Álvarez, un jardinero en bolas. El colaborador de televisión ha encendido la red con esta foto tan curiosa como sexy.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

Simplemente... love you! 🧡 @saracarbonero #slowlife

Una publicación compartida de Isabel Jiménez (@isabeljimenezt5) el

El bonito reencuentro entre Isabel y Sara. Son compañeras y grandes amigas, casi hermanas, y vuelven a estar juntas en Madrid. "La familia no siempre es de sangre, a veces, es de alma", confiesan en sus redes sociales.

Carmen Lomana presume de tipazo. A su edad, puede presumir de tener un cuerpazo de infarto y oye, pues habrá que lucirlo.

Jorge Pérez celebra su décimo aniversario junto a su chica. El ganador de 'Supervivientes' ha dedicado un bonito mensaje a su mujer para celebrar que hace 10 años se dieron el 'sí, quiero', aunque ya son 15 juntos.

Jon Kortajarena hace arder la red. Aunque él quería saber si a sus seguidores les está gustando la tercera temporada de 'Alta mar', lo que de verdad les ha gustado ha sido verle taaan sexy...

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

💙

Una publicación compartida de LUCIA (@luciariveraromero) el

Lucía Rivera se relaja en Girona. La joven está pasando unos increíbles días de vacaciones junto a sus amigos: Piscina, paseos en alta mar... ¡Qué envidia!

