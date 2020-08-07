Suso Álvarez, el jardinero más sexy

Ver esta publicación en Instagram A mi me gusta encargarme del jardín 😜💦 Una publicación compartida de Suso Álvarez Perera (@oficialsusogh16) el 6 Ago, 2020 a las 6:39 PDT Suso Álvarez, un jardinero en bolas. El colaborador de televisión ha encendido la red con esta foto tan curiosa como sexy.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Simplemente... love you! 🧡 @saracarbonero #slowlife Una publicación compartida de Isabel Jiménez (@isabeljimenezt5) el 7 Ago, 2020 a las 8:27 PDT El bonito reencuentro entre Isabel y Sara. Son compañeras y grandes amigas, casi hermanas, y vuelven a estar juntas en Madrid. "La familia no siempre es de sangre, a veces, es de alma", confiesan en sus redes sociales.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram 💙 Una publicación compartida de LUCIA (@luciariveraromero) el 7 Ago, 2020 a las 8:08 PDT Lucía Rivera se relaja en Girona. La joven está pasando unos increíbles días de vacaciones junto a sus amigos: Piscina, paseos en alta mar... ¡Qué envidia!

