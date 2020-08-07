Suso Álvarez, el jardinero más sexy

El bonito reencuentro entre Isabel y Sara. Son compañeras y grandes amigas, casi hermanas, y vuelven a estar juntas en Madrid. "La familia no siempre es de sangre, a veces, es de alma", confiesan en sus redes sociales.
Jorge Pérez celebra su décimo aniversario junto a su chica. El ganador de 'Supervivientes' ha dedicado un bonito mensaje a su mujer para celebrar que hace 10 años se dieron el 'sí, quiero', aunque ya son 15 juntos.
Una publicación compartida de LUCIA (@luciariveraromero) el
Lucía Rivera se relaja en Girona. La joven está pasando unos increíbles días de vacaciones junto a sus amigos: Piscina, paseos en alta mar... ¡Qué envidia!
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.