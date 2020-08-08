Lo más leído
1
Paula y Miguel disfrutan de su verano de pasión
2
Máquinas de hielo para vivir mejor en verano
3
Los mejores 'after sun' de este verano
4
Diego Matamoros ¿planes de boda con Carla?
5
Ensalada de pasta con langostinos y sepia

Nagore Robles lanza un bonito mensaje a Sandra Barneda alabando su profesionalidad

Te contamos esta y otras historias de los famosos.

nagore robles
instagram

Bonitas declaraciones de amor, celebraciones de cumpleaños, nuevos trabajos... Así están pasando el fin de semana nuestros famosos.

Nagore, en luna de miel con Sandra Barneda. La pareja ha viajado junta al paraíso para grabar 'La isla de las tentaciones', que presentará Sandra. Su chica la acompaña entre bambalinas y desde allí se ha mostrado de lo más orgullosa de su chica, su "heroína".

El 32 cumpleaños de Beatriz de York. La recién casada celebra su 32 cumpleaños y lo hace rodeada de cariño. La propia reina de Inglaterra le ha lanzado una felicitación muy especial en las redes.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

I ❤️ BIARRITZ #biarritz #felizfindesemana

Una publicación compartida de Amaia montero (@amaiamonterooficial) el

Amaia Montero disfruta de Francia. La cantante se ha enamorado de Biarritz, Francia, en sus vacaciones veraniegas, en las que está luciendo tipazo y bronceado.

Paco León, sin parar de trabajar. El actor y director está a tope con sus nuevos rodajes y ha posado así de agustito con Ester Expósito y Julián Villagrán.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

Angelito guapo. Los tres juntitos como siempre: Martita, tú y yo. Te quiero

Una publicación compartida de Mario (@mariovaquerizooficial) el

Mario Vaquerizo sorprende con una foto de su infancia. El cantante ha conquistado a sus seguidores abriendo el baúl de los recuerdos y compartiendo esta imagen tan tierna.

