Ver esta publicación en Instagram I ❤️ BIARRITZ #biarritz #felizfindesemana Una publicación compartida de Amaia montero (@amaiamonterooficial) el 7 Ago, 2020 a las 1:54 PDT Amaia Montero disfruta de Francia. La cantante se ha enamorado de Biarritz, Francia, en sus vacaciones veraniegas, en las que está luciendo tipazo y bronceado.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Angelito guapo. Los tres juntitos como siempre: Martita, tú y yo. Te quiero Una publicación compartida de Mario (@mariovaquerizooficial) el 8 Ago, 2020 a las 12:50 PDT Mario Vaquerizo sorprende con una foto de su infancia. El cantante ha conquistado a sus seguidores abriendo el baúl de los recuerdos y compartiendo esta imagen tan tierna.

